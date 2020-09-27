Iran urges to stop military operations in NK and start negotiations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Iran urges to immediately stop military operations in Nagorno Karabakh and start the negotiation process, ARMENPRESS reports Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced.

‘’Tehran urges the sides to demonstrate restraint, immediately stop military operations and start negotiations’’, he said.

The diplomat noted that Iran is concerned over the armed clashes and attentively follows the developments.

He added that the Foreign Ministry of Iran is ready to use all opportunities for establishing ceasefire and start a dialogue between the sides.

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter page that the region needs peace.

‘’Neighbors are priority for us and we are ready to broker for starting a negotiation process’’, he added.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan