Artsakh issue is a fight for Artsakh Armenians’ right to live – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says it’s important to update the history of the Artsakh issue for the international community, to remind that this is a fight for the people’s, the Artsakh Armenians’ right to live, the PM said during a special session in the Parliament, in response to the question of MP Arman Babajanyan on whether the CSTO partners have been notified that Azerbaijan also carried out attacks on Armenia’s borders.

“The foreign minister is holding telephone talks, I am holding telephone talks, and we are providing information to our partners about the ongoing processes. But I fully agree, we need to use the entire potential for giving right information on what is happening, who has attacked and why, what actions are being taken. We also need to update the history of the Artsakh issue, as we see in many places that it has been forgotten what this history is about in general. It is presented as an Armenian-Azerbaijani territorial conflict which causes the biggest damage to us, we need to explain that this is a fight for the people’s right to live, and the talk is about the Armenians of Artsakh”, Pashinyan said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan