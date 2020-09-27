Azerbaijani regime continues massacres of civilian population: Spanish Senator

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Spanish Senate Carles Mulet Garcia commented on the Azerbaijani aggression launched against Artsakh on September 27.

“The Azerbaijani regime continues the massacres of the civilian population. Happening now in Stepanakert. Is the international community going to act or will continue the policy of impunity?”, the Spanish Senator said on Twitter.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

