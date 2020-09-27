MEP asks EU for immediate action over Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Loucas Fourlas has expressed his full support to the people of Artsakh who appeared under an attack by the Azerbaijani forces.

The MEP is asking the European Union for immediate action.

“Full support to the Armenian people who are being attacked in Nagorno Karabakh by Azeri forces. As Chairman of the Armenia-European Parliament Friendship Committee, I am sending an urgent letter to the European Commission informing of the situation. I ask the EU for immediate action”, the MEP said on Twitter.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan