Azerbaijan must immediately stop its military activities in Nagorno Karabakh - MEP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament, EPP Group Spokesman on Foreign Affairs Michael Gahler calls on Azerbaijan to immediately stop its military activities in Artsakh.

“Azerbaijan must immediately stop its military activities in Nagorno Karabakh. It was agreed that a solution to the conflict will be sought peacefully through negotiations. A fully fledged war between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be prevented. It is the people on all sides that will suffer”, the MEP said on Twitter.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan