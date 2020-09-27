Armenia Ombudsman applies to international organizations over Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has applied to the international human rights organizations, calling on to take steps and make efforts to prevent the Azerbaijani military aggression and violence against the peace and security of the civilian population of Artsakh, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Ombudsman stated that schools, homes and other civilian objects are under Azerbaijani attack, causing a real danger to the life and health of women, children and all population of Artsakh.

The Ombudsman stated that he is in constant touch with his Artsakh counterpart.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan