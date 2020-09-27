Lieutenant-Colonel of Azerbaijani armed forces killed amid attacks on Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Lieutenant-Colonel of the Azerbaijani armed forces Mehman Miraziz oglu Shirvanov, born in 1980, has been killed in the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Azerbaijani media and users of social networks report.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan