YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to start negotiations, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement, commenting on the military operations along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

“The Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its deep concern over the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict that occurred on September 27, 2020 in Nagorno Karabakh.

We call on the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to take all measures to stabilize the situation, abandon the use of force and start negotiations.

We stand ready to assist in seeking peaceful ways to settle the conflict on the platforms of international organizations. As the current Chairman of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), we suggest using the existing package of confidence-building measures of the Conference”, the statement says.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan