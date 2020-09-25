Armen Pambukhchyan appointed deputy minister of emergency situations
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armen Pambukhchyan has been appointed deputy minister of emergency situations.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Previously, Pambukhchyan was serving as a Member of Parliament in the ruling My Step faction, but he stepped down because of getting a new position in the government.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:08 Armen Pambukhchyan appointed deputy minister of emergency situations
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia reports 392 new cases, 135 recoveries in one day
- 11:05 Lithuania interested in localization of Armenia’s TUMO in field of high technologies
- 10:12 Yerevan Court begins examining motion on detaining Prosperous Armenia party leader
- 10:09 Armenia becomes preferable destination for Japanese people: Ambassador tells The Japan Times
- 09:51 It’s matter of concern that international community may afford inaction to denial of genocides – FM
- 09:37 Road condition
- 09:04 European Stocks down - 24-09-20
- 09:03 US stocks up - 24-09-20
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-09-20
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-09-20
- 09:00 Oil Prices Up - 24-09-20
- 09.24-21:20 Prime Minister fires several government officials
- 09.24-20:27 Police Chief and Ambassador discuss effective partnership between Armenia and India law enforcement
- 09.24-19:20 Sweden’s first resident ambassador presents credentials to Armenian President
- 09.24-19:16 Justice Yervand Khundkaryan is sole candidate nominated for Presidency of Constitutional Court
- 09.24-18:00 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-09-20
- 09.24-17:58 Asian Stocks up - 24-09-20
- 09.24-17:37 Caucasus 2020: Armenian and Russian troops hold major live fire drills
- 09.24-16:50 Restraining Turkey’s aspirations is a necessity – ANC Middle East Director shares her views
- 09.24-16:40 Former MP Artur Gevorgyan arrested in US – Office of Prosecutor General
- 09.24-16:28 1 candidate nominated for Constitutional Court President, one of CC judges self-nominated
- 09.24-15:20 Council of Europe welcomes Kazakhstan’s decision to abolish death penalty
- 09.24-14:46 SRC Chairman assures issues voiced by economic entities engaged in import of clothing are solved
- 09.24-14:29 State Revenue Committee will soon present report: SRC Chairman comments on tax collections
23:47, 09.18.2020
Viewed 3915 times Lady Gaga’s 911 music video inspired by classic Armenian cinema masterpiece
11:46, 09.22.2020
Viewed 3194 times Azerbaijan preparing ground for attack: Egyptian analyst sees Turkey’s handwriting in it
20:36, 09.18.2020
Viewed 2561 times Armenia established strong tradition of humanitarian cooperation in Middle East – Foreign Minister
09:51, 09.19.2020
Viewed 2338 times PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan organizes voluntary basic military training for young women
20:47, 09.18.2020
Viewed 2042 times California Governor comments on attack on Armenian center in San Francisco