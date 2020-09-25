Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Armen Pambukhchyan appointed deputy minister of emergency situations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armen Pambukhchyan has been appointed deputy minister of emergency situations.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Previously, Pambukhchyan was serving as a Member of Parliament in the ruling My Step faction, but he stepped down because of getting a new position in the government.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





