Prime Minister fires several government officials

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed decrees on relieving from duties the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Grisha Tamrazyan and Georgy Avetisyan (pictured above), the Head of the Food Safety Inspection Agency.

By another decree, Higher Attestation Commission Chairman Smbat Gogyan will be relieved from duties effective September 25.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





