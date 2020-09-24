Police Chief and Ambassador discuss effective partnership between Armenia and India law enforcement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan held a meeting on September 24 with Ambassador of India Kishan Dan Dewal.

The Police Chief attached importance to the existing close cooperation between the Armenian Police and the Embassy of India, the police press service said in a readout.

Ghazaryan expressed hope that the partnership between the Armenian and Indian law enforcement agencies will further be strengthened. As an example, the Police Chief recalled the participation of Armenian police officers in training courses in India.

Ghazaryan’s deputy Ara Fidanyan presented the ongoing police reforms to the ambassador.

Ambassador Kishan Dan Dewal wished good luck in the reforms and underscored the productive cooperation between the Armenian and Indian law enforcement agencies especially within the framework of Interpol, due to which fugitives are being apprehended and brought to justice.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

