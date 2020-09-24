Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-09-20

YEREVAN, 24 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 485.32 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.52 drams to 565.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 6.28 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.29 drams to 618.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 44.30 drams to 29746.21 drams. Silver price down by 32.04 drams to 379.24 drams. Platinum price down by 448.80 drams to 13702.61 drams.