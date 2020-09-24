Caucasus 2020: Armenian and Russian troops hold major live fire drills

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces held counterattacking scenario drills at the live fire phase of the Caucasus 2020 command-staff military exercises held jointly with the troops of the Russian Southern Military District.

Major General Tigran Parvanyan, the Commander of the Armenian-Russian Joint Military Formation, told reporters that the scenario of the drills involved counterattacking imaginary enemy forces which breached the state border.

He spoke highly about the “harmonious” actions of the Armenian and Russian troops.

Tank and military UAV units were also involved.

Special Forces paratroopers were dropped into imaginary enemy area from Mi-24P and Mi-8MT gunships in counterterrorism drills.

Artillery, anti-aircraft, aviation and other units participated in the drills.

More than 1500 troops and 300 units of military equipment from both Armenian and Russian militaries are deployed for the Caucasus 2020.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan