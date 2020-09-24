Former MP Artur Gevorgyan arrested in US – Office of Prosecutor General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia has been officially informed that former Member of Parliament Artur Gevorgyan has been arrested in the United States within the scope of circumstances connected with the violation of the US legislation.

“Despite this, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia, by exercising its powers, is already preparing necessary documents to apply to the US respective authorities for his transfer to the competent authorities of Armenia within the scope of the search declared against the former lawmaker. However, we need to note that in regards to the transfer of persons under criminal cases, the absence of a bilateral international agreement on transfer of persons between Armenia and the US dictates certain peculiarities from the perspective of further complication of the process”, the statement of the Prosecutor’s Office says.

