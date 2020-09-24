Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

1 candidate nominated for Constitutional Court President, one of CC judges self-nominated

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 2 candidates will run for the President of the Constitutional Court during the working session of the Court, Court judge Arevik Petrosyan told reporters.

“There has been one nomination and one self-nomination”, she said, refusing to release their names.

Asked whether there is a candidate from the new judges, she said yes.

The Constitutional Court has convened a working session from September 23 for electing its president and vice president. The election of the CC president and vice president will take place through a voting in a closed format.

On September 15 the Armenian Parliament elected Yervand Khundkaryan, Edgar Shatiryan and Artur Vagharshayn as Constitutional Court judges.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





