SRC Chairman assures issues voiced by economic entities engaged in import of clothing are solved

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The issues voiced by economic entities who import clothing to Armenia are already solved, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“As you see, they do not hold a campaign anymore. The Issue has been solved through the joint work of the SRC and the economic entities dealing with import and sale of clothing. I would say that the issue is solved”, he said.

Traders were recently protesting against the changes in customs clearance tariffs. But after the meetings in the State Revenue Committee the sides agreed to take into account the fulfillment of the law requirements relating to the customs clearance.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan