State Revenue Committee will soon present report: SRC Chairman comments on tax collections

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Revenue Committee will soon sum up the figures of the third quarter of 2020 and will present a report over 9 months, also touching upon the tax collections, SRC Chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“Overall, the collection of tasks assessed by the government under the conditions of the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and manageable. If you mean the performance forecast envisaged at the beginning of the year and the current collections, we have a decline in collection by 49 billion drams for 8 months. But we suppose that this difference will gradually grow”, he said.

