Iran’s Rouhani congratulates Armenia’s PM and President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has sent congratulatory letters to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian on the Armenian Independence Day, the Iranian presidential office said.

In his congratulatory letters President Rouhani expressed hope that the relations between Tehran and Yerevan, which are based on historical, cultural and public ties between the two peoples, will further deepen and develop, ensuring the interests of the two peoples.

“Undoubtedly, the common cultural, public and friendly ties between the two countries will provide a firm ground for the development and deepening of the relations, and the peoples of the two countries will be able to serve as an example of constructive and friendly relations between the countries of the world”, the Iranian President said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan