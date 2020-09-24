European Commission provides 30 million Euro support to Armenia for judicial reforms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the proposal to sign a 30 million Euro financing agreement with the European Commission for judicial reforms.

The project aims at supporting Armenia’s judicial reforms in line with Armenia’s commitments under the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The purpose of the project is to ensure rule of law in the justice sector and effectively fight corruption.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said the first 9 million Euros are expected to be received this year. He said with this technical support the Armenian government will have a chance to improve the necessary financial capacities for the justice field and for the development and fulfillment of anti-corruption policy. The technical assistance will contribute to conducting the reforms, awareness raising, holding regular monitoring and improving data collection mechanisms.

