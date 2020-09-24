Cost of parcel transportation from Russia to Armenia and vice versa to decrease

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Office of Armenia’s HayPost CJSC in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod and Russia have signed an agreement which will allow to decrease the price of transportation of parcels from Moscow oblast to Armenia and vice versa by nearly 3 times, and from Russia to Armenia and the opposite direction by 1.5 times starting October 1, Armenian minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan said.

The minister added that this is a great opportunity for both the citizens and for the development of small and medium businesses dealing with online trade.

Minister Arshakyan congratulated the sides, wishing success.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan