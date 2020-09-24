Shooting stage of Caucasus 2020 military drills kicks off in Armenia’s Alagyaz rifle range

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The shooting stage of the Kavkaz 2020 (Caucasus 2020) multinational strategic military exercise has kicked off in Alagyaz shooting range, with the participation of the divisions of the Southern Military District and the Armenian Armed Forces, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Rifle, artillery, tank, aviation, air defense forces led by commander of the joint group of troops, Lieutenant-General Tigran Parvanyan are taking part in the practical exercises.

A total of 1.5 thousand people and nearly 300 units of military equipment are involved in the Caucasus 2020 military drills in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan