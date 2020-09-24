Armenian PM alarms about coronavirus situation getting tense

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The situation over the novel coronavirus in Armenia is again worsening, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that 374 new coronavirus cases from 3913 tests were confirmed in the past one day.

The PM, however, linked this situation with the increase in people’s movement. “And how we treat this situation. Our position remains the same that we should live together with the coronavirus. And here a lot depends on the personal responsibility of each of us. Of course, strong administrative methods should be applied. And we have agreed that the inspection agencies and the police should enhance control over the maintenance of the rules. On the other hand we need to understand that we have red lines”, the PM said, adding that the red line is when the hospital capacities may not be enough, therefore the government should make other decisions that time.

In his turn Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the moment there are nearly 1230 ordinary hospital beds and 170 intensive care beds, 30% of which is not used. Currently 5 hospitals deal with the treatment of the coronavirus diseases, and three others are for newborns and pregnant women. “But as you stated, if the situation becomes worse in one-two days, the entire resource can be put into operation again. I want to remind about nearly 2700-2800 ordinary and 300 intensive care beds”, the minister added.

