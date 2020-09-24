Medical workers, representatives of state agencies awarded with gratitude certificates by PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. More than 100 healthcare workers and representatives of various state agencies have been awarded with gratitude certificates by the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

They mainly represent the hospitals and the state structures which were directly engaged in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier on September 23, PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said that 12 healthcare workers have been nominated for the state award on September 21, and more than 100 medics will soon be awarded with the prime minister’s commemorative medals and gratitude certificates.

Recently the staff of the Nork Infectious Diseases national center has sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s administration, expressing complaint over the fact that none of the hospital representatives has received any award during the awarding ceremony on the Independence Day.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan