Armenian government approves 25th anti-crisis measure aimed at assisting tourism transport companies

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the 25th anti-crisis measure aimed at assisting tourism transportation companies affected from the novel coronavirus, the ministry of economy told Armenpress.

The tour companies will be provided with an assistance for the interest rates not paid since April 2020 through a compensation of 75%. The assistance will help the companies to fulfill their loan liabilities in order to continue their operation.

The program beneficiaries are the companies which have been created before January 1, 2019, which haven’t submitted application for using the 23rd anti-crisis measure, which had a normal credit history, etc.

The compensation is provided until March 2021 inclusive.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan