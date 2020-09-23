EU expected to provide multi-million euro support to Armenia for COVID-19 response, judiciary reform

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is expected to sign a 30 million euro financing agreement with the European Commission envisaged for supporting Armenia’s judicial reforms.

The project is directed at supporting Armenia’s reforms in the justice sector in conformity with its obligations under the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU.

In addition, the Armenian Government is expected to sign a financing agreement with the European Union as part of the Armenia-EU 2020 annual action plan which will provide Armenia with 30 million Euros in support for the COVID-19 response and mitigation of the negative consequences in the healthcare and socio-economic areas.

The agreements are expected to be formally approved by the Armenian government at the September 24 Cabinet meeting.

The agenda of the Cabinet meeting also includes the signing of a grant agreement with the Asian Development Bank envisaging a 2 million dollar grant to Armenia for the COVID-19 response.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan