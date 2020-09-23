First resident ambassador of Netherlands presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of the Netherlands Nico Schermers presented his credentials to the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on September 23 in Yerevan.

“I am happy to be the first resident ambassador of the Netherlands in Armenia,” Schermers said, conveying King Willem-Alexander’s greetings to the President of Armenia and the Armenian people.

The Ambassador said he expects productive and effective work for the benefit of the development and expansion of bilateral partnership.

The President of Armenia congratulated Schermers on starting his diplomatic service in Armenia and expressed certainty that the ambassador will use his experience for further strengthening the friendly relations between Armenia and the Netherlands.

Prioritizing the deepening of commercial partnership, the Ambassador underscored that various Dutch companies from different sectors are showing interest for Armenia.

Sarkissian talked about his ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Presidential Initiative – a project aimed at developing science and new technologies in Armenia. As many major tech enterprises and scientific centers from around the world have expressed desire to cooperate as part of ATOM, the President told the Ambassador that he would be happy to cooperate with Dutch companies, universities and scientific centers also.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan