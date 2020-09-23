Paris police barricade Eiffel Tower after bomb threat

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Paris police have blockaded the area around the Eiffel Tower after a phone-in bomb threat, ABC News reports.

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza. Some tourists were still walking in the area, but it was unclear if any were still inside the tower on Wednesday.

Two police officers at the scene told The Associated Press that the operation was the result of a phone-in bomb threat. Eiffel Tower management did not respond to requests for comment.