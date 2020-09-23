Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Humanitarian assistance transferred from Artsakh to ‘Chevy Chase’ Surgery Center in Los Angeles

Humanitarian assistance transferred from Artsakh to ‘Chevy Chase’ Surgery Center in Los Angeles

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. According to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States of America, medical supplies made in the Republic of Artsakh were transferred to the ‘Chevy Chase’ Surgery Center in Los Angeles, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Chief Administrator of ‘Chevy Chase’ Surgery Center Raffi Sarkissian expressed his gratitude to President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the Government of Artsakh and all those who had contributed to the implementation of this important initiative. In his turn, Raffi Sargsyan assured that the ‘Chevy Chase’ Center would continue to support Artsakh and Armenia, both in terms of professional training of the medical staff and provision of necessary medical equipment, aimed at contributing to the development and improvement of the healthcare systems of the two Armenian states.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration