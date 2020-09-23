US-based SADA Systems plans to establish Global Center for Technological Solutions in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan met on September 22 with founder, Chairman of the Board of SADA Systems Hovig Safoian, the ministry told Armenpress.

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions.

Welcoming the guest, the Armenian minister informed that the ministry has been reformulated a year ago and currently involves the fields of communication, high technologies, military industry and digitization.

Founder of the American technological company Hovig Safoian thanked the minister for the welcome and stated that they are actively following the ministry’s activity and are very impressed and excited with the ministry’s programs. He said the SADA Systems is planning to establish a Global Center for Technological Solutions in Yerevan, adding that the details over this plan will be presented soon.

Minister Arshakyan highlighted the creation of such a center in Armenia and the need for concrete mechanisms for talent inflow, adding that the ministry’s global projects and infrastructures are directed for this purpose.

Touching upon the content and strategy of the ministry’s programs, Hakob Arshakyan said all their projects are human-centered, everything is done to create a new company, generate new ideas, transfer the experience of the Diaspora-Armenians to the Armenian entrepreneurs, establish ties and create the best eco environment for the creative people.

Hovig Safoian highly appreciated the ministry’s programs, strategy, directions, combinations, noting that the ministry has a global vision which is highly valued by the Diaspora.

“This seems is a fresh air, a new approach that didn’t exist before, the government is showing that Armenia is not a country for making a charity, but a center for creating new companies and opportunity with mutually beneficial partnership”, Safoian said. “It’s very important for the SADA Systems to have a presence here, educate talents and experts. The task is not easy, but is achievable”, he noted, adding that their programs are long-term and prospective.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan