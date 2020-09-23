Two employees of Armenia’s Cadastre Committee die from coronavirus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Two employees of the Cadastre Committee have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Head of the Cadastre Committee Suren Tovmasyan said during a press conference in Armenpress.

He informed that the two staffers had other accompanying diseases.

“This was a great loss for us, both were highly-qualified specialists. At this period we also had three infected and self-isolated employees. At the moment no one is in the treatment stage”, he said, adding that the Committee takes all anti-coronavirus measures.

210 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,877, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today. 350 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 43,026. The death toll has reached 942.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan