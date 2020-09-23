Three employees of Yerevan children’s home charged for child abuse

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Three employees of a children’s home in Yerevan have been charged for physically and psychologically abusing the children of the orphanage, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

According to the preliminary investigation, the employees of the orphanage have regularly abused a group of children by beating them and causing harm.

A motion has been filed to the court on remanding the three employees into custody, which was approved.

Investigation continues.

