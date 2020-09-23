Earthquake registered 7km south-east from Armenia’s Ashotsk village

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On September 23, at 02:01 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations detected an earthquake at the northern latitude 41.020 and eastern longitude 43.940 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 7km south-east from the village of Ashotsk) with 2.5 magnitude and 10km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Zuygaghbyur and Ashotsk villages of Shirak province with magnitude 2-3 points.

