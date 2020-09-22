Armenian Healthcare Minister, Russian Chief Sanitary Doctor discuss COVID-19 situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan held a phone conversation with Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Director Anna Popova to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the partnership between Armenia and Russia in responding to the pandemic.

Torosyan thanked the Russian side for the significant material-technical and professional assistance in the COVID-19 response, as well as for support in resolving the problems in the passenger transportation between the two countries.

The sides expressed readiness to constantly discuss cooperation and mutual-aid issues both bilaterally, and as part of the EEU and CIS cooperation, the ministry said in a readout.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan