Armenia healthcare minister and Chinese ambassador discuss potential COVID-19 vaccine application

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan held a phone conversation on September 22 with outgoing Chinese Ambassador Tian Erlong.

Torosyan highly appreciated the assistance of the Chinese people, government and the embassy for the development of the Armenian healthcare sector and expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s personal efforts in the direction of the realization of assistance and partnership programs, the ministry said in a readout of the call.

The healthcare minister especially underscored the importance of the material-technical, specialized-advisory assistance provided by China in Armenia’s COVID-19 response.

“The sides also discussed the possibility of future cooperation in the direction of the application of Chinese coronavirus vaccines under development and equipping Armenia’s healthcare system with new equipment with China’s support.

Torosyan wished good luck to Erlong in future activities and expressed certainty that bilateral cooperation programs will productive resume with the new Chinese ambassador.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan