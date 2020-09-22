Armenia, IAEA discuss extension of NPP’s operational lifecycle

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan had a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy General Director Dazhu Yang in Vienna within the framework of the agency’s 64th General Conference.

Papikyan and Yang discussed the Armenian NPP’s operational extension program and raising the safety level, as well as a wide range of issues relating to the development of nuclear energy in Armenia.

The sides were pleased to note the process of the programs currently under implementation as part of IAEA’s technical support to Armenia.

Issues related to training of personnel, development of professional potential in nuclear energy sector through joint programs were discussed.

Earlier on September 21, Papikyan held a meeting with IAEA General Director Rafael Grossi.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan