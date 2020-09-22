Armenian troops participate in inauguration of Caucasus 2020 military exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Troops of an Armenian Armed Forces unit participated on September 19 at the opening ceremony of the Caucasus 2020 strategic command-staff military exercises at the Russian Kapustin Yar training range.

The flags of the participating countries were ceremonially raised at the inauguration.

The drills involve counterterrorism and joint operation scenarios.

Caucasus 2020 involves around 80,000 troops, 250 tanks, 450 infantry vehicles, 200 artillery and rocket systems and other equipment.

