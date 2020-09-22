Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom congratulates Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I am very happy to address my congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day, wishing happiness and welfare to the Armenian people in the coming year”, reads the Queen’s congratulatory letter.

