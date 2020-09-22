Indian President congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of India Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of the Indian government, people and himself personally President Ram Nath Kovind addressed warm wishes and congratulations to President Sarkissian and the Armenian people.

“India and Armenia are united by warm and friendly ties. Our bilateral and multilateral cooperation and human contacts have expanded in social, political, cultural and other spheres within the course of years. I hope that our joint efforts will further strengthen the multisectoral cooperation between India and Armenia”, reads the Indian President’s congratulatory letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan