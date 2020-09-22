Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Indian President congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Indian President congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of India Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of the Indian government, people and himself personally President Ram Nath Kovind addressed warm wishes and congratulations to President Sarkissian and the Armenian people.

“India and Armenia are united by warm and friendly ties. Our bilateral and multilateral cooperation and human contacts have expanded in social, political, cultural and other spheres within the course of years. I hope that our joint efforts will further strengthen the multisectoral cooperation between India and Armenia”, reads the Indian President’s congratulatory letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration