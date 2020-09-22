PM Pashinyan chairs consultation on 2021 state budget draft

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation over the 2021 state budget draft, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan introduced the 2021 budgetary process, the macroeconomic and fiscal framework. He stated that the budget draft is being developed based on the economic developments and forecasts in Armenia and the world.

The discussion focused on the predicted macroeconomic indicators, fiscal policy, capital expenditure programs, the government’s priorities, goals and anti-crisis measures. Several proposals were presented.

PM Pashinyan tasked to continue the discussions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan