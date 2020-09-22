No toxic substances found in Armenian-made alcohol-based hand sanitizers – inspection results

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Market Control Inspection Body carried out inspections in the market of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Based on the results of the laboratory testing no toxic substances were found in the alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The Inspection Body carried out the inspections after several cases of alcohol poisoning have been registered across the Republic, and also by taking into account the concern that maybe methanol (methyl alcohol) which was the cause of the numerous poisoning cases has been used in the alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

However, the results of laboratory tests showed that alcohol-based hand sanitizers produced by a concrete legal entity do not contain methanol or other toxic substances dangerous for human life.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan