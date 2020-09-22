ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the Armenian captives, including Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, in Baku, Azerbaijan, ICRC Armenia Office Communications Program Manager Zara Amatuni told Armenpress.

“During the visit the ICRC representatives inspected their detention conditions, got informed about their health condition and assisted in maintaining communication with family members”, she said.

There are currently five Armenian captives in Azerbaijan: Karen Ghazaryan from the village of Berdavan, serviceman Arayik Ghazaryan, Narek Sardaryan from the village of Nerkin Khndzoresk, officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, Arsen Baghdasaryan from Artsakh.

