His Holiness Aram I congratulates Armenia’s President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“On this occasion we reaffirm that the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia should continue supporting the further strengthening of the independence of our Homeland, as well as all projects aimed at further enhancing and prospering it”, His Holiness Aram I said in his letter, wishing good health and success to the President.

