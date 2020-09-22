President of Artsakh meets with Armenia’s defense minister in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met today with Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan in Yerevan, the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President praised the high level of cooperation between the Defense Army and the Armed Forces, stating that issues relating to defense and external security are under the spotlight of both the Artsakh and Armenian political authorities. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, the Armenia Army plays a key role in terms of keeping stability and peace in the region.

Davit Tonoyan welcomed the President on the occasion of his first official visit to the defense ministry of Armenia, assuring that they will continue strengthening the security system of the two Armenian states through coordinated actions.

