Japan fully prepared to become permanent member of UN Security Council – FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Japan considers necessary to reform the UN Security Council and is ready to become its permanent member, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a statement delivered at the High-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, reports TASS.

“For a stronger UN, Security Council reform cannot wait any longer. I regret to say that, today, the system designed seventy-five years ago does not fully deliver on the purposes of the Charter. I’m convinced that Member States having the capacity and willingness to take on major responsibilities should hold seats on an expanded Security Council. Only then will the Council be revived as an effective and representative organ. Japan is fully prepared to fulfill such responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council and contribute to ensuring peace and stability of the world. In the Declaration of this High-Level Meeting, we commit ourselves to instilling new life in the discussions on the Council reform. To fulfill that commitment and take a step forward, I call on all Member States to launch text-based negotiations”, the Japanese FM said.

Currently the UN Security Council has 15 member states, of which 5 are permanent and the 10 non-permanent which are elected for a two-year term. The permanent members are Russia, China, UK, US and France.

