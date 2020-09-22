Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Prosperous Armenia, Homeland and ARF parties invite for a rally

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia, Homeland and ARF parties announce about holding a rally, the three parties said in a statement.

The rally will take place in the Freedom Square on October 8, at 18:00.

