Road condition
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that the roads across Armenia are passable.
The ministry told Armenpress that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
