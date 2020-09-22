LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 September:

The price of aluminum stood at $1785.50, copper price stood at $6801.00, lead price stood at $1917.50, nickel price stood at $14963.00, tin price stood at $18160.00, zinc price stood at $2530.00, molybdenum price up by 0.59% to $18629.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.