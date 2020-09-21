Armenia pays homage to finest men and women in uniform keeping borders safe and fighting COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Hero of Our Time special award was bestowed upon conscripted serviceman Narek Hakobyan, as a collective character of the Armenian soldier, for their heroic actions in defending the country during the Azerbaijani attack in July 2020.

The award was presented by Samvel Udumyan, a resident of Aygepar, a village in the province of Tavush which was hit by Azerbaijani artillery strikes during the July battles.

“On behalf of my brothers-in-arms, I would like to thank you for the appreciation, and I assure you that today, the Armenian soldier has high professional skills and abilities, is combat-ready and is firmly standing at our country’s borders, with indestructible decisiveness and a winner’s mentality ready to carry out any objective,” Narek Hakobyan said.

“This award is for those who gave their lives for their country, and those who returned victoriously. A collective award, which will go from base to base, from outpost to trench, reminding each of our heroes of our time – “And That Person is You”,” the announcers said.

The other special prize of the Hero of Our Time award was presented to health workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hero of Our Time Award is homage to the citizen of Armenia, honoring their selfless and diligent activities and achievements in different areas.

This year, organizers added two new awards for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and for the troops for their heroic actions in defending the country during the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia in July 2020.

