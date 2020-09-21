Armenian Assembly of America congratulates on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Assembly of America has addressed greetings on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia.

“The Armenian Assembly of America, together with the Armenian American community, sends its warmest congratulations on the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

We continue to remember this day in 1991 with pride and hope. From the beginning of the independence movement, the Armenian Assembly of America has been a stalwart supporter, committed also to the principle of non-partisanship in the interest of the people of Armenia. As we navigate this new normal under conditions of a global pandemic, we celebrate the freedom of the people of Armenia by continuing to advocate for their prosperity, with commitment to the Armenians of Artsakh and concern for new waves of Armenians uprooted from the Middle East who have found refuge in Armenia, and the strengthening of political and economic ties between the United States and Armenia.”

Happy Independence Day, Armenia!