Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Hero of Our Time awarding ceremony kicks off as part of Independence Day celebrations

Hero of Our Time awarding ceremony kicks off as part of Independence Day celebrations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Hero of Our Time Awarding ceremony has kicked off at the Zvartnots Cathedral.

President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Catholicos Karekin II and other officials are in attendance.

The Hero of Our Time Award is homage to the citizen of Armenia, honoring their selfless and diligent activities and achievements in different areas.

The grand prix will be presented by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

This year, organizers added two new awards for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and for the troops for their heroic actions in defending the country during the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia in July 2020.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration