Hero of Our Time awarding ceremony kicks off as part of Independence Day celebrations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Hero of Our Time Awarding ceremony has kicked off at the Zvartnots Cathedral.

President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Catholicos Karekin II and other officials are in attendance.

The Hero of Our Time Award is homage to the citizen of Armenia, honoring their selfless and diligent activities and achievements in different areas.

The grand prix will be presented by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

This year, organizers added two new awards for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and for the troops for their heroic actions in defending the country during the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia in July 2020.

